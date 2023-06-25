Noise Engineering releases the MIDI-CV module Univer Inter: 8 outputs, cascadable to 16 outputs

Univer Inter is not just a MIDI to CV module, it is a conversion tool that can convert MIDI to any format, only 6HP but can provide 8 CV outputs.

It connects to your device via USB B or TRS MIDI, or plugs directly into a 5-pin DIN jack using the included adapter. Whether you want to map clocks, notes, CC, aftertouch or other MIDI encoded content, the UI can do it. Over 20 settings are built into each of the module’s 8 outputs.

Want to control a pair of mono sounds, complete with velocity and aftertouch? Or a polyphonic setup, with gates and pitches for each voice? Or syncing an in-rack sequencer to a DAW or MIDI clock? Univer Inter modules can be implemented.

If the user feels that 8 outputs are not enough, two Univer Inter can even be connected in series via the front panel MIDI interface and a TRS cable to get 16 MIDI-CV outputs from a single MIDI connection.

Users can also use the Noise Engineering Customer Portal tool to configure the Univer Inter module, such as saving the settings of each interface as a preset for quick recall. The module also supports saving parameters as sysex files for easy communication and sharing.

Official video:

Price: $275 USD.

Official website: https://www.noiseengineering.us/products/univer-inter?color=black

