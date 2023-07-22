European task for Enrico Letta: relaunching the single market

“I am looking for the magic formula to relaunch the European single market”. It’s the new mission of Enrico Lettaformer Italian prime minister and secretary of the Democratic Party, entrusted to him by the Council of the European Union: the news was reported by the newspaper The evening in an interview with Letta himself.

The assignment therefore comes under the Spanish rotating presidency of the

Council of the EU and takes the form of drawing up a ‘strategic’ report to relaunch the competitiveness of the single market.

A delicate mission which has just been awarded to him and which, moreover, will fall close to next year’s elections, where the rifts between countries risk emerging while “unity among us is what counts”: staying united is the number one “priority” rather than “marking the differences”, remarked the former prime minister.

The newspaper underlines how, “in a moment of decisive changes”, in the wake of Brexit and in view of another possible enlargement (to include Ukraine), the task of boosting the competitiveness of the EU is “fundamental”.

Answering the reporter’s questions, “I’m looking for the magic formula to relaunch the single European market”, said the former Pd secretary, now president dell’Institut Jacques Delors.

This new mission will see Letta at the forefront with the Belgian minister for the economy, the socialist Pierre-Yves Dermagne (PS), in drafting the report which will be published in March 2024, shortly before the elections for the renewal of the European Parliament.

