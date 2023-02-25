There is a legal trick to WhatsApp and that is very simple to use. Have you ever wanted to spy on your contacts address book? Finally it is possible, directly within the app.

WhatsApp it is considered the number one messaging platform in the world. A success built over the years and one that the company wants to hold on to. How? With ad hoc updates and possible fixes bugs or errors reported by users or developers.

The stated objective of the Zuckerberg giant is in fact to be able to satisfy needs and requests in every possible way of those who actually use the app. Precisely in this regard, there are several updates at stake that are being tested and which could already see the light in the coming weeks. But it is also good to know the trickssome of which are already within the app itself and you may not know them yet.

WhatsApp, here’s the trick to spy on other people’s address books

Who at least once did not want “spy” in the address book of other users? Not so much to read other people’s numbers, but to know how you have been saved in the address book. Maybe if it’s your boyfriend or girlfriend or some particular friend, but also relatives and colleagues. On WhatsAppthere is a convenient trick and quick to do that.

And we are not talking about particular tools recently introduced or of third party apps which must be downloaded, used and possibly also paid for. All you need to do is use the oldest vehicle in the world, which everyone has: your own voice. Or rather, their own fingers. The trick in question is in fact to ask the person whose address book you want to spy on to send you your contact.

If he asks why, you can reply by saying you want to check how your phone number appears. But in reality, the real motivation is not that. When a person shares a contact, it appears in WhatsApp with the name saved in the address book. So by having you send yours, you’ll know in seconds how the other person saved you.

A simple “wizard”, as simple to apply as effective. And you are not going to infringe in any way privacy laws or run into problems of various kinds. It will all be out in the open, and you may have the answers you’ve been looking for. If you’re curious, we suggest you try: it almost always works!