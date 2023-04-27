Lars Windhorst apparently finds buyers for cargo ship Tennor Ocean

The financial investor Lars Windhorst is said to have found a buyer for his cargo ship “Tennor Ocean” in Abu Dhabi. picture alliance/dpa | Ulrich Perrey

After taking over the Flensburg shipyard FSG, the controversial financial investor Lars Windhorst commissioned a 210 meter long cargo ship. Now the “Tennor Ocean” is apparently about to change hands. According to research by Business Insider, the new owner could come from Abu Dhabi. A spokesman for the shipyard did not comment on the possible deal when asked.

The port of Flensburg could soon be lacking an attraction. For months, the “Tennor Ocean” was visible from afar on the pier of the Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG). The 210 meter long freight ferry was launched last June. With the construction of the ship, Lars Windhorst kept FSG afloat after he saved the traditional shipyard from bankruptcy with his Tennor Holding. Most recently, the financial investor was looking for a buyer for the snow-white colossus. Now Windhorst has apparently found a buyer for the huge ferry.

According to research by Business Insider, the Safeen Group from Abu Dhabi is to become the new owner of the ship. The freighter could be handed over to the logistics group from the United Arab Emirates in the next few days. This results from register data that we were able to evaluate. People familiar with the industry confirmed the proposed deal. Nothing is known about the purchase price. Windhorst’s spokesman left an inquiry unanswered until the publication of this article. Those responsible at the shipyard did not want to comment.

Windhorst had commissioned the “Tennor Ocean” through IVP Ship Invest, a company that is part of his corporate empire. Another indication of the approaching change of ownership: the Safeen Group logo is now emblazoned on the ferry funnel. previously had “SHZ.de‘ reported that a new name had been added to the stern: ‘Abu Samrah’.

Windhorst had the “Tennor Ocean” built in the Flensburg shipyard FSG, which he had saved from bankruptcy in 2019. picture alliance/dpa | Ulrich Perrey

Behind the future owner stands the ruling family of Abu Dhabi

The ferry would add to Safeen Group’s fleet of dozens of vessels. Behind their business is the AD Ports Group, a leading port and logistics company in the Gulf region. Safeen’s parent company, in turn, is part of the portfolio of multi-billion dollar holding company ADQ. ADQ is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a prominent member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family.