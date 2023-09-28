Las Vegas Casino Workers Vote in Favor of Allowing Union Strike for Better Working Conditions

Headline: Las Vegas Casino Workers Vote in Favor of Strike for Better Working Conditions

Las Vegas, Nevada – Workers on the famous Las Vegas Strip have voted overwhelmingly in favor of allowing unions to call a strike if negotiations with casino and hotel companies fail to address their demands for improved working conditions. According to the Culinary Workers and Waiters Union, 95% of its members granted permission to their union leaders to initiate a work stoppage.

The potential strike could bring together 53,000 employees, including housekeepers, waiters, and various other positions across 22 casinos on the Las Vegas Strip. At present, these workers are operating under an expired collective bargaining agreement, a matter that the union has been vehemently denouncing. No specific date for the strike has been set, as negotiations are still ongoing.

Key demands from the union include salary increases, reduced workloads for those involved in room cleaning, and enhanced protection against customer harassment and attacks. Ted Pappageorge, the treasurer of the union organization, expressed frustration with the length of negotiations and stated the need to move forward in a social media post.

Bellagio, Excalibur, Caesars Palace, Flamingo, Paris, and Planet Hollywood are among the iconic hotels and casinos that could be affected by the strike. The union has emphasized its past successes in striking, recalling the case of a 1991 strike at the Frontier casino, in which workers halted operations for over six months to secure a salary increase.

The possibility of a strike in Las Vegas adds to a series of ongoing work stoppages, including the automobile industry strike in Detroit, which garnered support from the President of the United States, Joe Biden. However, Hollywood screenwriters recently ended their strike after reaching a new agreement with film and television producers, while actors remain on strike.

Negotiations for a new five-year collective bargaining agreement between the Culinary Workers and Waiters Union and the city’s largest casino owners, MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, and Wynn/Encore Resorts, are still underway.

