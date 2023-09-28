Slovakia’s upcoming election for its fifth prime minister in four years is attracting international attention due to the rise of Robert Fico’s opposition party, which has been described as Kremlin-sympathetic. The Western world is closely monitoring the development as Slovakia has been a strong ally of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2022. Slovakia was the first nation to provide air defense systems to Ukraine and also hosted a large number of refugees. However, if Fico’s party comes into power, this alliance could shift dramatically.

Fico, the former prime minister, has openly expressed his support for the Kremlin and has even blamed “Ukrainian Nazis and fascists” for Putin’s aggressive actions in Ukraine, echoing the false narrative devised by the Russian leader. He has urged the Slovak government to halt the supply of weapons to Kyiv and has promised that, if elected, Slovakia would not provide further ammunition to Ukraine. Fico is also against Ukraine’s entry into NATO.

Analysts such as Grigorij Mesežnikov, the president of the Institute of Public Affairs, a Slovak think tank, argue that Fico and his supporters attempt to present their pro-Russia stance as a “peace” initiative. According to Mesežnikov, they claim that by refraining from sending weapons to Ukraine, the conflict could end sooner, thereby promoting peace. However, he believes that Fico’s agenda is ultimately in favor of Russia rather than being genuinely pro-peace.

Slovakia’s election outcome could significantly impact the country’s relationship with Ukraine and the larger geopolitical landscape. The West, already alarmed by Fico’s sympathies, is carefully observing the election and its potential consequences.