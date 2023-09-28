Home » Remains of Missing Woman Suzanne Morphew Found in Colorado, Husband’s Murder Charge Dismissed
Remains of Missing Woman Suzanne Morphew Found in Colorado, Husband’s Murder Charge Dismissed

Authorities Discover Remains of Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew

(CNN) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has announced that the remains of Suzanne Morphew, a Colorado woman who disappeared on Mother’s Day 2020, have been found. Morphew, 49, vanished after going for a bicycle ride in the area of County Road 225 and West Highway 50 near Maysville, Colorado.

Last Friday, her remains were discovered in Saguache County, approximately 80 kilometers south of where she was last seen. The discovery was made as investigators were searching the Moffat area of Saguache County for an unrelated investigation, according to a statement released by the authorities.

The El Paso County coroner has confirmed that the remains belong to Suzanne Morphew.

Morphew’s husband, Barry, had been charged with first-degree murder in 2021 in connection with his wife’s disappearance. However, the trial was dismissed in April 2022, as prosecutors requested the case to be dismissed to allow for ongoing investigations. A judge ruled that prosecutors can refile the same charges against Barry in the future.

Barry Morphew’s attorney, Iris Eytan, expressed the family’s deep shock and pain upon learning that Suzanne had been found dead. “They had faith that their mother and wife would return to their lives. The news is heartbreaking,” Eytan said. Eytan also maintained Barry’s innocence throughout, emphasizing that he has been wrongly accused.

No arrests have been made thus far following the discovery of Suzanne Morphew’s remains. The 11th Judicial District Attorney’s office, when approached by CNN regarding any potential future prosecution plans, declined to comment. “We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to pursue all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne,” said Chafee County Sheriff John Spezze.

Anne Kelly, prosecutor for the 12th Judicial District where Morphew’s remains were found, echoed the sentiment of ongoing investigations. “The case remains under active investigation. For that reason, I cannot comment on the investigation until more information is known,” she stated. Kelly did mention that her office would provide an update in the forthcoming weeks and extended condolences to Suzanne’s family.

The tragic discovery has reopened the case of Suzanne Morphew’s disappearance, and authorities are determined to uncover the truth and ensure justice for her. As the investigation progresses, the community remains hopeful for answers and closure in this devastating case.

