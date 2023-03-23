Agustina Gandolfo spectacular bikini for lady Lautaro Martinez

Agustina Gandolfo she allows herself a morning by the pool and shows off her spectacular physique on social media with a killer bikini selfie (see the gallery above).

Lautaro Martinez’s partner give some authentic selfies to your followers: in swimsuits, gym tops or black low-cut T-shirts…

… however it is there Interist Wag she is always beautiful.

Agustina Gandolfo and Lautaro, son on the way: “Theo Martinez”

For Agustina and the Inter forward it is an important 2023: in mid-February the Nerazzurri Toro and Gandolfo announced the arrival of their second child. “Our family is growing and we can’t be happier. We can’t wait to have another ‘little person’ to brighten our days and bring more joy to our home. It’s more than we ever dreamed of. Endless love” . And it will be a boy. In fact, in a recent video posted by Agustina, the couple’s little daughter Nina answered the question “What is the name of the baby that has a mother in her belly?” “Theo”. So after Theo Hernandez, idol of Milan fans, Inter will have its Theo. Theo Martinez!

Among other things, Lautaro made a romantic marriage proposal to Agustina Gandolfo on Valentine’s Day: rose petals scattered around the room, a violinist intoning the notes of ‘Perfect‘, Of Ed Sheeran and the Inter forward who kneels in front of his partner with the ring. “Sharing the rest of my life with you – wrote Agustina on Instagram – with our family, seeing us grow and learn together, continue to be together forever is my greatest desire. How can I not say yes? I hope it’s for my whole life. I love you with every bit of me, thank you for taking care of me.” “Your ‘yes’ kept for life in my heart. I love you!”, the words of lautaro martinez sui social.

