Home Business Lautaro Martinez, Agustina Gandolfo between selfies and spectacular bikinis.. The photos
Business

Lautaro Martinez, Agustina Gandolfo between selfies and spectacular bikinis.. The photos

by admin
Lautaro Martinez, Agustina Gandolfo between selfies and spectacular bikinis.. The photos

Agustina Gandolfo (Instagram agus.gandolfo)

Agustina Gandolfo spectacular bikini for lady Lautaro Martinez

Agustina Gandolfo she allows herself a morning by the pool and shows off her spectacular physique on social media with a killer bikini selfie (see the gallery above).

Lautaro Martinez’s partner give some authentic selfies to your followers: in swimsuits, gym tops or black low-cut T-shirts…

… however it is there Interist Wag she is always beautiful.

agustina gandolfo lautaro martinez Agustina Gandolfo (Instagram agus.gandolfo)

Agustina Gandolfo and Lautaro, son on the way: “Theo Martinez”

For Agustina and the Inter forward it is an important 2023: in mid-February the Nerazzurri Toro and Gandolfo announced the arrival of their second child. “Our family is growing and we can’t be happier. We can’t wait to have another ‘little person’ to brighten our days and bring more joy to our home. It’s more than we ever dreamed of. Endless love” . And it will be a boy. In fact, in a recent video posted by Agustina, the couple’s little daughter Nina answered the question “What is the name of the baby that has a mother in her belly?” “Theo”. So after Theo Hernandez, idol of Milan fans, Inter will have its Theo. Theo Martinez!

Lautaro Martinez Agustina GandolfoInstagram @lautaromartinez

Among other things, Lautaro made a romantic marriage proposal to Agustina Gandolfo on Valentine’s Day: rose petals scattered around the room, a violinist intoning the notes of ‘Perfect‘, Of Ed Sheeran and the Inter forward who kneels in front of his partner with the ring. “Sharing the rest of my life with you – wrote Agustina on Instagram – with our family, seeing us grow and learn together, continue to be together forever is my greatest desire. How can I not say yes? I hope it’s for my whole life. I love you with every bit of me, thank you for taking care of me.” “Your ‘yes’ kept for life in my heart. I love you!”, the words of lautaro martinez sui social.

See also  Aluminum at record prices: China produces less and imports more and more

Sports and Gossip. Read also

melissa satta berettini gossipMatteo Berrettini – Melissa Satta (Lapresse – Instagram melissasatta)

And read as well

leotta karius

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Stefano Azzi: «Serie A is of great interest,...

So much smartphone use is allowed in the...

Unicredit, Goldman Sachs opens options on 6.2% of...

Israel – Netanyahu wants to end “division of...

Schlein against Fazio and Littizzetto: the sensational tweet...

Anti-tank: Uranium core – This is what makes...

Accenture: growing revenues, but the company cuts 19,000...

Another domestic new crown oral drug has been...

Reviews and Opinions on the Deposit Account, Is...

German Naval Yards: “None of the 100 billion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy