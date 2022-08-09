Home Business Lazio: now it’s official, Ivan Provedel arrives from Spezia
Lazio: now it’s official, Ivan Provedel arrives from Spezia

SS Lazio announced yesterday, after closed markets, that it has definitively acquired the right to the sports services of the footballer Ivan Provedel, coming from Spezia Calcio. “The definitive sale provides for a consideration of 2 million euros, to be paid in five years. Prizes, for a maximum of 300,000, will be paid to Spezia Calcio upon the occurrence of agreed sporting conditions ”, reads the note from the Roman club which indicates that the player has signed a five-year employment contract.

