Rome, 9 August 2022 – Nord Stream in fits and starts and reduced flows in the other gas pipelines from Russia for now do not bring Europe to its knees, which is on track to fill gas storage to 90% by the beginning of the winter season. Based on data updated as of August 3, the community levels of gas storage they are 70.89%, equal to 782 TWh. It is a reassuring figure because it is higher than the filling average of the last 5 years (70.32%) and because it puts l ’Europa on track to reach its 90% target by 1 November. The largest share of the additional imports to replace the Russian gas arrives by ship in the form of liquefied natural gas: in the first half of this year, Europe imported 21.36 million tonnes of liquid natural gas, almost triple compared to 2021. And for the first time in history, in June the EU has received more LNG from the United States than gas via pipeline from Moscow. The effect on the portfolio is heavy: the EU has so far paid out 50 billion euros to stock up, 10 times as much as it normally spent.

Europa

From today, in the meantime, the European savings plan of 15% on gas consumption , enters into force and will make it possible to save between 30 and 45 billion cubic meters of gas. The regulation it was published in the European Journal, having in any case (despite many exceptions) retroactive validity from 1 August.

Italia

Thanks to the exception that has been granted to us, Italy must cut the 7% of gas consumption compared to the average of the last five years, between now and March 30, 2023. For the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, the situation is under control and there will be no need for rationing. For now Italy relies on the so-called ‘ thermostat operation ‘: the average temperature inside public buildings and offices must not drop below 27 ° C in the summer and must not rise above 19 ° C in the winter months. The measure, limited to the public sector only, should lead to savings of between 2 and 4 billion cubic meters of gas (7-8% of consumption). There are heavy fines for offenders.

Germania

Winter promises to be heavy for German families, to whom Chancellor Olaf Scholz has explained that he expects bill increases of up to 5 thousand euros more per year. A blow to private finances, in a country where the recession alarm sounds stronger every day. The German government is already trying to cut consumption by imposing the interior lighting of the shops turned down to the minimum and the illuminated signs turned off after closing time. Illuminated advertising is prohibited from 1am to 6am everywhere except at train stations and airports. The air conditioning cannot exceed 27 °.

France

The French government has also implemented a real crusade for the moderation of consumption, especially electricity. The Paris government, which has imposed a ceiling on energy bills, is grappling with the problems of its nuclear power plant fleet: 27 of the 56 reactors are under maintenance. This forces France to import energy from neighboring countries. The electricity grid operator has asked to use appliances especially on weekends and the government has imposed a temperature limit of 27 degrees against the irresponsible use of air conditioning in offices and shops. Shops, in particular, must keep their doors closed to avoid the dispersion of cool. Offenders risk hefty fines, starting at 150 euros.

Spain

After the blatant gesture of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who presented himself at the press conference without a tie and invited all his collaborators to save on air conditioning, a new decree imposes on public buildings, shops and shopping centers, but also on stations and airports, not to let the air conditioning drop below 27 ° C in summer and not to bring the heating above 19 ° C in winter. The doors of the buildings must always be closed to contain the dispersion of coolness, while in the shops lights and illuminated signs must be turned off after 10pm.