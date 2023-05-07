League in the Ppe and merger with Forza Italia? The sensational hypothesis

Lega in the Ppe is the line of Giorgetti and the Governors, Salvini attempted …

“It was never talked about.” Cut the deputy prime minister short Antonio Tajani with a dry answer to the question of Affaritaliani.it if there is the possibility of joining the League in the European People’s Party. But neither is it a closure or a denial of the possibility that the Carroccio leaders are seriously evaluating. Remaining in Identity and Democracy with the French and German right relegates the League to isolation at the European level, as it has been up to now, just as Giorgia Meloni builds with Manfred Weber, leader of the EPP, a possible new Popular-Conservative alliance after the 2024 European elections.

Matthew Salvini – decidedly more moderate, concrete and pragmatic since he has been Minister of Transport and Deputy Prime Minister – he does not intend to stay out of the game and so the hypothesis of asking to join the EPP takes shape – a solution supported above all by the Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and by moderate Governors Attilio Fontana, Luca Zaia and Massimiliano Fedriga – to then perhaps arrive at the merger with Forza Italia. All with Silvio Berlusconi in the figure of a noble father. The name? Easy: Lega Italia. Political fiction? It could be, but many think that the hypothesis is more than credible.


