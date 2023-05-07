Home » Giro d’Italia first stage, Remco Evenepoel wins time trial, is pink jersey, Ganna second
Health

Giro d’Italia first stage, Remco Evenepoel wins time trial, is pink jersey, Ganna second

by admin
Giro d’Italia first stage, Remco Evenepoel wins time trial, is pink jersey, Ganna second

Elegant, powerful, immediately at ease on the splendid Trabocchi time trial course. Remco Evenepoel doesn’t make calculations and immediately takes the pink jersey of the 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia. The outcome of the first stage was no longer in question at the first time trial at 9.8 km: 12″ in Ganna and 26″ in Roglic. And then it was a crescendo up to the final time of 21’18” which allows the road world champion to wear the race leader’s jersey. For the Belgian from Soudal Quick-Step it is success number 42 in his career, the fifth The second stage, Teramo-San Salvo of 202 km, is scheduled for tomorrow.

evenepoel felice

Smiling, with the serene and relaxed face of someone who knows they have run a perfect time trial. The 23-year-old Remco Evenepoel is over the moon about his first pink jersey symbolizing the leader of a race that the Belgian began to know with the successes of Alberto Contador in 2015 with Astana. “I faced this test as if it were a world championship. I worked hard to get the pink jersey and I succeeded”.

lap, stage classification and pink jersey

These are the top 10 positions after the Trabocchi time trial:

See also  Flexitariana, the flexible diet that makes you lose 4 kg in ten days

You may also like

Forza Italia, in Berlusconi’s tiring but powerful speech...

Chaos train delays, Railways: “Here’s what happened, we...

This is the easiest cake ever

Too much stress in the ward for one...

Angelina brings to light the Tammurriata Nera

On the Elbe Cycle Path from Hitzacker to...

Water leaks, a problem present in all homes:...

Berlusconi, Forza Italia convention in video from San...

Remove clover in the lawn or not? It’s...

Roma-Inter 0-2, goals at Dimarco e Lukaku

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy