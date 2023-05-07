Mass protests again against judicial reform in Israel

Thousands of people gathered in Tel Aviv city center like they have every Saturday for the past 18 weeks, and there were also demonstrations in other cities. Many of the participants waved the white and blue Israeli flag.

The debate about judicial reform has triggered a deep domestic and social crisis in Israel. There have been unprecedented protests against the government’s plans since January, with tens of thousands taking to the streets every Saturday, especially in Tel Aviv. The demonstrators accuse the government of wanting to weaken the country’s independent judiciary and undermine democracy in Israel.

The government’s plan aims to reduce the powers of the judiciary and the Supreme Court and strengthen the position of Parliament and the Prime Minister. With the reform, Parliament could overturn Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority.

At the end of March, Netanyahu suspended the legislative process until the end of April as a result of the massive protests in order to “give dialogue a chance”. President Isaac Herzog mediates between the government and the opposition. However, opposition politicians have expressed skepticism and no compromise has been reached so far.

