Lease Cupra Formentor privately: 3 savings offers that are worthwhile

Lease Cupra Formentor privately: 3 savings offers that are worthwhile

Hybrid vehicles are significantly more environmentally friendly than petrol engines and at the same time more reliable than electric cars because they are not exclusively powered by electric motors. On average, they can save between 15 percent and 25 percent in fuel compared to a conventional petrol engine. They have both an electric and a combustion engine, between which they usually switch automatically and as needed. The following applies: They use the electric motor for short distances, while they are supported by the combustion engine for long distances. This makes them the perfect vehicle for people who need to cover both short and long distances in their car.

Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid 150 kW: Hybrid leasing offer

If that sounds like the right type of vehicle for you, we have exciting news for you: At Leasing Lama you can lease the hybrid Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid 150 kW for only 328.00 euros per month*. And the best thing about it is: Despite this low rate, the offer is aimed at private customers. This is special because comparable conditions often only apply to traders.

What you should know about the hybrid leasing offer for the Cupra Formentor

As part of the leasing offer, you can lease the Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid 150 kW for 48 months for EUR 328.00 per month*. The mileage is 10,000 kilometers per year.

In addition to the monthly leasing rate for the hybrid, you have to plan another payment: There is a one-time fee of 1250.00 euros for the transfer of the vehicle.

We have compiled further key data on the leasing deal for the Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid for you in this overview

  • Duration: 48 Fun
  • mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year
  • Monthly Rate: 328,00 Euro
  • extra costs: one-time fee of 1250.00 euros for the transfer of the vehicle
  • special payment: no
  • Leasingfaktor: 0,76
  • total cost factor: 0,82

Lease the Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid: Is the offer worth it?

Over the four-year term, you pay a total of 16,994.00 euros for the with all additional costs Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid 150 kW*. This increases the monthly leasing rate to 354.04 euros.

It can definitely be worth it – especially when you consider that you pay at least 409.00 euros for this vehicle from other providers with identical conditions. This was the result of the price comparison in our leasing calculator, in which we could not find a cheaper offer for the Formentor in this version. In addition, both the leasing and the total cost factor are below one. This usually indicates a good offer. Only when these values ​​are significantly greater than one should you think twice about whether you really want to sign the leasing contract.

What can the Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid do? The hybrid in a quick check

The Cupra Formentor 1.4 e-Hybrid 150kW* is a comfortable SUV that achieves 204 hp and a top speed of 205 km/h. The purely electric range is around 59 kilometers with a charging time of around five hours (may vary). The actual range depends on factors such as personal driving style, route conditions, outside temperature, weather, use of heating and air conditioning, pre-heating and the number of passengers. You can see what else you should know about the Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid in the overview:

  • list price: 42.920,00 Euro
  • drive: Hybrid
  • circuit: Automatic
  • Performance: 204 PS
  • top speed: 205 km/h
  • Range: 50 Kilometer
  • power consumption: combined 12.8 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers
  • fuel consumption: combined 1.4 liters per 100 kilometers
  • CO2 emissions: combined 33 grams per kilometer
  • Furnishing: Automatic climate control, rain sensor, voice control, touchscreen, parking assistant, drowsiness warning system, emergency brake assistant, lane departure warning system, keyless central locking, on-board computer, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, adaptive cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system and more
  • Color: white
  • delivery time: about ten months
More leasing offers for the Cupra Formentor

The Cupra Formentor is also available as a petrol engine. There are currently exciting leasing offers for the SUV in this version too – some even with loyalty. This is a benefit for interested parties who have a so-called return. Returns can be expiring leasing or financing contracts as well as a Seat or Cupra vehicle purchased in cash.

Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI 110kW private lease

Cupra Formentor 1.5 TSI 110 KW – Leasing – lease for 254.00 euros per month at Leasing Lama *

target group: Private leasing
Duration: 36 Fun
mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year
delivery time: about seven months
extra costs: one-time fee of 1250.00 euros for the transfer of the vehicle
Leasingfaktor: 0,71
total cost factor: 0,81
consumption: combined 6.3 liters per 100 kilometers
CO2 emissions: combined 143 grams per kilometer
Notice: Private leasing


*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit


