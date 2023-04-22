Shipwreck at Asinara, a body found in the sea in Castelsardo

Coast Guard

The body of a man was found in a cove on the coast of Castelsardo, in the gulf in front of Asinara. The military of the Porto Torres Captaincy, the carabinieri of the Castelsardo station and the firefighters rushed to the scene to verify if the body is that of Davide Calvia, the 38-year-old sub from Sassari who disappeared on April 12 in the Gulf of Asinara in the shipwreck of his boat. Calvia, together with his cousin Giovannino Pinna, found alive 24 hours after the accident, was engaged in a fishing trip.