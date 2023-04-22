Home » Shipwreck at Asinara, a body found in the sea in Castelsardo
World

Shipwreck at Asinara, a body found in the sea in Castelsardo

by admin
Shipwreck at Asinara, a body found in the sea in Castelsardo

The body of a man was found in a cove on the coast of Castelsardo, in the gulf in front of Asinara. The military of the Porto Torres Captaincy, the carabinieri of the Castelsardo station and the firefighters rushed to the scene to verify if the body is that of Davide Calvia, the 38-year-old sub from Sassari who disappeared on April 12 in the Gulf of Asinara in the shipwreck of his boat. Calvia, together with his cousin Giovannino Pinna, found alive 24 hours after the accident, was engaged in a fishing trip.

See also  The first "extreme black hole" discovered through gravitational lensing is 32 billion times heavier than the sun. The scope of influence is unimaginable | black hole | sun | gravitational lens | gravitational lensing | supercomputer | Hubble Telescope | Pluto

You may also like

Liturgy, review of his album 93696 on Mondo...

Come to Maoming Neighborhood to popularize science! How...

Putin and computer propaganda: this is how his...

Ukraine, latest news. Kiev, 2 Russian submarines with...

Media: “Israel to test missile warning system in...

Thailand is now the world’s first death case...

Squid release single with a visualizer and a...

Two persons shot with firearms in Kotor Varoš...

“The playoffs are a dream, we have to...

US media: US gun violence causes trust crisis,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy