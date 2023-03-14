Home Business Lenovo’s 5-port docking station is only 29 yuan: supports Type-C power supply and can read 12TB hard drives–fast technology–technology changes the future
Business

Lenovo’s 5-port docking station is only 29 yuan: supports Type-C power supply and can read 12TB hard drives–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
Lenovo’s 5-port docking station is only 29 yuan: supports Type-C power supply and can read 12TB hard drives–fast technology–technology changes the future

Nowadays, notebooks are getting thinner and thinner, and the USB interface has been cut to the limit. Just plug in a mouse and a U disk to fill up.

At this time, you need a docking station to provide more USB ports and even HDMI ports.

The original price of Lenovo Ability Zer USB3.0 docking station is 49 yuan, but now JD.com only costs 29 yuan.

This Lenovo Ability 5 interface expansion dock provides 4 USB 3.0 high-speed interfaces, the theoretical speed of a single port can reach 5Gbps, and files can be easily transferred.

At the same time, it alsoAn additional Type-C power supply interface is provided, which is convenient for powering 3.5-inch hard drives, and can directly read 12TB hard drives.

In terms of wires, Lenovo Ability Zer USB3.0 docking station adopts upgraded tinned copper core wire + shielding layer, and the data transmission is stable and high-speed.

Support intelligent driver-free, compatible with windows, mac and other systems, plug and play, Lenovo officially provides a one-year replacement service.

Purchase link:Jingdong (29 yuan)

Lenovo's 5-port docking station is only 29 yuan: supports Type-C power supply and can read 12TB hard drives

Lenovo's 5-port docking station is only 29 yuan: supports Type-C power supply and can read 12TB hard drives

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible editor: Xpress

See also  WindTre 5G connects Piedmont

You may also like

Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof is closing these 52 branches

Also invest 35mln in renewable energy

Wildling Shoes: How do you fire 40 employees?

Migrants, Meloni alarm: “We risk the invasion”. The...

Apple’s personnel shock: 11 executives get together to...

Balance sheet 2022 – Zurich Airport makes a...

Wall Street: US futures positive, First Republic recovers...

Silicon Valley Bank: Fed announces investigation

Dead Vincenzo Spera, president of Assomusica and historic...

U.S. mortgage rates fall after two bank failures...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy