Leonardo optimizes forces. Cingolani from the top cuts the organization chart

Leonardo “streamlines”: cut reporting to optimize corporate governance

It’s time to internal rearrangements for big companieshand in hand with the change to top management. This is what is happening these days within the Enel multiutility, and now it is the company’s turn Leonardo. The new CEO and general manager, Roberto Cingolani, started a restructuring of the organizational chart to streamline, simplify and optimize the corporate governance. The team in command is streamlined: from the thirteen of the Profumo guide, now CEO carryovers drop to nine, among which is included a new established figure, that of co-director Lorenzo Mariani, who will coordinate the divisions and business units.

“The new, simplified structure will ensure a streamlined management model which at the same time strengthens the management team” commented former minister Cingolani, adding that “the goal is ensure more agile business management and successfully face the challenges posed by an increasingly dynamic and competitive market at an international level”.

The declared objective is therefore to strengthen the core business e accelerate growth in the cyber and space fields. Furthermore, the integration between a sustainable business strategy and partnership with strong stakeholders on ESG issues will be reinvigorated. Furthermore, according to Leonardo’s note, “the presence of women among top positions is growing in the new structure”.

