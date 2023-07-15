Leoni: The anger of the shareholders

Many minority shareholders who have been associated with the company for years see it differently. They believe: Leoni would still have gotten the curve. They are angry about the way management informed them about the planned restructuring – and are looking for ways to avert their expropriation.

A general meeting resolution is not absolutely necessary for a restructuring according to StaRUG. An appointment in court is sufficient. The plan will then be voted on there. Anyone wishing to cast their vote must appear in person. But first you have to know about the date.

The Nuremberg Restructuring Court has the appointment on May 9th www.restrukturierungsbekanntmachung.de published, says Leoni. It was announced on May 12 via the Federal Gazette and company announcement. On the same day, a link to the appointment invitation was placed on a European platform for shareholder information, to be forwarded via the Clearstream depositary. What did not exist: a letter to the shareholders. Many of them therefore feel badly informed. According to their own statements, some of them only found out about the restructuring plan from the press.

