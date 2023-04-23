Let’s unmask creeping do-gooders: it’s the most vulgar form of racism

Against do-gooders, the most subtle form of racism

Speaking out in politics is a contradiction in terms, going to the center, to the heart of the problem is a titanic undertaking if then the linguistic chisels of interpretation are associated with the reality of the statements. No one is exempt from this transversal mystification and in the explanation of the conflicts of the sides, increasingly similar to fans, every form of aggression bordering on insulting is not only permitted but even desirableas if it were a merit to dismantle any adversary’s reasoning based on personal, partial beliefs.

The advent of the Melonian Era has unleashed an unprecedented aggression and hatredi, and in all the talkist chicken coops the heated excitement of the hard-core exploded, however causing little damage in terms of acclaim, systematically lacking realistic arguments at least on the front of our dramatic everyday life.

The rhetorical argument declines the extreme, definitive words such as “fascism”, Nazism, the feast of April 25, suprematism, the universe of sex, of the traditional or light family, creeping racism, in the ancient and imperishable slavery of the politically correct.

Of course, nobody has the courage to say that “sweeper and ecological operator” are the same thing and that the offense perhaps lies in the tainted and simplistic mind of those who are exempt from critical thinking, unable to enter into the substance of the lemma, of the profession, of the ethnic group, in a perfect absence of originality.

