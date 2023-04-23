Defunct Youtube Vanced application | MobIT

Having trouble with the YouTube Vanced app? Here’s what you need to do.

Source: Pexels

If you ever wanted to watch YouTube without ads on your phone or tablet, you must have come across the name YouTube Vanced. Unfortunately, the popular app was shut down last year. Although users could still use it, it was inevitable that it would come to an end at some point, and it seems that we are getting closer to that.

If video playback in the application has stopped working for you, we’re afraid you’re not the only one, because people are reporting problems en masse. It all started when users noticed that the clips took a very long time to read, but it also happened that they would stop during playback and show the “buffer” icon again.

However, the problem continued in the form of a message that appeared when users wanted to play a video, saying “content is not available in this app”, and urging users to update the app.

Source: Twitter / LucasIsPersonal

Participants in various forums assumed that the problem was with the MicroG tool that allows linking Google accounts to the application, however, the team behind this tool refuted such claims, stating that the problem the company Google.

Is there a solution?

There is a solution, at least temporarily. One solution is to log out of the app to make video playback work, but logging back into the same account does not guarantee success. Many report that the problem stops when they use a different account.

However, it seems the best solution is to download the latest version of the app from the official Vanced github page and enable certain settings. These are the steps you need to follow, and you can also see each step in the gallery below:

Delete the existing YouTube Vanced app from your phone.

Visit the official Vanced github page (link in the paragraph above)

Scroll down until you see the available downloads

Download one of three files that are “heavy” 126 MB. It doesn’t matter which one, the words Black, Dark and Monet in their name only indicate the appearance of the app.

Install the application

Click on the little man icon in the upper right corner, then go to Settings, Advanced Settings, then the Video section.

Here you need to enable the Protobuf spoof and VP9 Codec settings, if they are not already enabled.

The application will ask you to restart, and you allow it to do so by tapping “Restart”

Sign in to your Google account, if you wish.

We don’t know how long these solutions will last before they are shut down, but for us, at least for now, everything is working as it should.