Home Business Letters and numbers are no longer secure: picture passwords coming soon
Business

Letters and numbers are no longer secure: picture passwords coming soon

by admin
Letters and numbers are no longer secure: picture passwords coming soon

Stop passwords with letters and numbers, the future is images

It’s time to world away from text-based passwords and verification for mobile phones and start embracing more secure image-based solutions: this was stated by the computer scientists of the University of Surrey. In a new study, researchers from Surrey in England demonstrate an image-based authentication system called Tim (Transparent image moving) for mobile phones to reduce the risk of shoulder surfing attacks, a technique used to obtain information such as pin codes, passwords and other confidential data.

Tim requires users to select and move predefined images to a designated location to pass authentication checks, similar to those required for online shopping. The demonstration study found that 85% of users believe it can help prevent password guessing and shoulder surfing attacks.” The study also found that 71% of participants believe Tim is an image-based solution more usable than others on the market.

Per Rizwan Asghar, co-author of the paper for the University of Surrey, “We spend a large part of our lives on our cell phones and depend on them for activities such as banking, shopping and keeping in touch with our loved ones. However, it is surprising how little innovation and progress has been made to protect these activities and our most private information. We believe image-based, interactive authentication processes like Tim’s are a step in the right direction.” Shoulder surfing is an attack in which someone logs sensitive information, such as passwords or credit card numbers, entered by a victim on a computer or mobile device screen looking over the shoulder or from a distance Shoulder surfing attacks often occur in crowded public places such as airports, cafes or public transport.

See also  Another Business Shutdown Sogou Science Encyclopedia will cease operations on November 11- Sogou Sogou Search

“The current text-based status quo offers trade-offs between usability and security,” Asghar continues. “While short-text-based passwords are easy to remember, are not secure enough and leave you vulnerable to password guessing or shoulder surfing attacks.” Passwords based on long text are security winners but are incredibly difficult for users to remember. “It is promising that many of our participants found Tim usable and did not find the learning curve too steep. This suggests that the market may be ready for image-based alternatives for mobile device security.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Commerzbank or Deutsche Bank – which stock is...

Banks, Giorgetti: “Ready to intervene in the event...

Gold mines are not really necessary

Gentiloni and the risk of recession “avoided. On...

Lukas Hässig: “Credit Suisse has destroyed itself”

Balneari, Tajani: “a solution must be found”

Continue to raise interest rates: the “root cause”...

Alliance with billions of fines in the USA

Pensions, increases on April 3rd. Who will get...

Warning strikes at Berlin city cleaning and in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy