Li Bin responded to Weilai’s data leak again: he will bear all responsibilities even if he goes bankrupt and will not compromise

Not long ago, the data leak of Weilai company attracted the attention of the Internet. At that time, the CEO of Weilai had already stated that he would not compromise and would not pay ransom to criminals. At today’s NIO DAY 2022 media conference, Li Bin also emphasized this attitude again, and also said that he would bear the loss of users.

Regarding the data leakage incident, Li Bin said that Weilai can indeed do better,This is the data before August last year,It’s not the recent hacker attack. It has been reported and communicated with the regulatory agency for the first time. I am very indignant about such a thing.

He said: “I am against Bitcoin, making it very easy to extort such incidents,Compromise sets a very bad precedent. Users will be held responsible for their losses, and even if the company goes bankrupt, it will not compromise. “

On December 20, someone on the Internet claimed to have cracked a large amount of Weilai data, including 22,800 pieces of Weilai internal employee data and 399,000 pieces of car owner and user ID card data.

Li Bin previously stated on Weilai’s official community: “I am very sorry that this happened. It is our responsibility to protect user information security. We did not do a good job. We apologize to everyone and will bear the losses caused by this incident to users.” responsibility.

We will cooperate with relevant departments to investigate this incident in depth, and investigate to the end the illegal and criminal acts of stealing and buying and selling data related to this incident.

We will not compromise with illegal activities, and please provide clues in time. “