Li Qiang presided over the executive meeting of the State Council to listen to the report on further strengthening the investigation and rectification of major risks and hidden accidents in production safety_National Sports General Administration

Li Qiang presided over the executive meeting of the State Council

Listen to the report on further strengthening the investigation and rectification of major risks in production safety and hidden dangers of accidents

Deliberated and passed “Several Measures on Promoting Household Consumption”

Deliberated and passed the “Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on Consular Protection and Assistance (Draft)”

Discussion on the “Punishment Law of the People’s Republic of China on Public Security Administration (Revised Draft)”

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 29th. Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council, presided over the executive meeting of the State Council on June 29th, listened to the report on further strengthening the investigation and rectification of major risks in production safety and potential accidents, reviewed and approved “Several Measures on Promoting Household Consumption”, reviewed and approved “Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on Consular Protection and Assistance (Draft)”, discussing the “Law of the People’s Republic of China on Public Security Administration Punishments (Draft Amendment)”.

The meeting pointed out that the “6.21” particularly serious gas explosion accident in Yinchuan, Ningxia, resulted in many casualties, great social impact, and profound lessons. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on production safety, further strengthen the investigation and rectification of major risks and hidden accidents in production safety, and use the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured” to implement the work in a down-to-earth manner to effectively prevent major production safety In the event of an accident, the safety of people’s lives and property is effectively guaranteed. It is necessary to grasp the main contradiction, not only to investigate the “flaws” of the facilities and equipment environment, but also to make up for the “weakness” of human factors, and vigorously promote the public safety awareness and the safety responsibility and safety skills of employees. It is necessary to strengthen the treatment of both symptoms and root causes, and focus on key industries such as gas, construction, transportation, etc., while promptly solving current outstanding problems, reduce safety risks from the source, and avoid hidden dangers that always exist and accidents are repeatedly prohibited. It is necessary to clarify, decompose, and implement the relevant responsibilities for safe production around the entire chain of “one thing”. All relevant departments in various regions must take strict, practical, and detailed measures to strictly supervise and not go through the motions, so as to prevent “lax and soft” law enforcement. Effectively transmit responsibility and pressure to the grassroots end to ensure that the investigation and rectification can find problems, solve them, and see actual results.

The meeting pointed out that household consumption involves many fields, the upstream and downstream chains are long, and the scale is large. Taking targeted measures to boost it will help drive the growth of residents’ consumption and economic recovery. To make a good combination of policies, policies to promote household consumption should be coordinated with policies such as renovation of old communities, renovation of housing suitable for aging, construction of convenient living circles, improvement of waste materials recycling network, and coordinated efforts to form a joint force to promote consumption. It is necessary to improve the quality and level of supply, encourage enterprises to provide more personalized and customized household products, further enhance residents’ willingness to consume, and help improve the quality of life.

The meeting reviewed and approved the Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on Consular Protection and Assistance (Draft). The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to improve the ability and level of overseas security protection, accelerate the establishment of an overseas security protection system, and better protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens, legal persons, and unincorporated organizations overseas.

The meeting discussed and passed in principle the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Public Security Administration Punishments (Revised Draft), and decided to submit the revised draft to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for deliberation.

The meeting also studied other matters.

