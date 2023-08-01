Li Qiang presides over executive meeting to implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s economic strategies and discuss follow-up arrangements

Li Qiang, the Governor of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government, presided over an executive meeting of the State Council to discuss and implement the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping regarding the current economic situation and economic work. The meeting also focused on studying the follow-up arrangements for expired phased policies and other related matters. This positive news was made known through the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal Website.

Furthermore, it was reported on Oriental Fortune.com, a Chinese financial media platform, that the National Standing Committee has made significant deployments to boost investor confidence in the capital market. This move aims to strengthen counter-cycle adjustment and introduce new policies and measures. The article by Wall Street Journal also emphasized the latest deployment of the National Standing Committee, highlighting the Ningde and Liaoning Xudabao nuclear power projects.

On Caixin Network’s Political and Economic Channel, it was further discussed that the “Active Capital Market” would be a crucial factor in the implementation of new policies. The article touched on topics such as real estate and nuclear power, providing an in-depth analysis of the situation.

