Liaoning Province and Sinopharm Hold Meeting to Deepen Cooperation and Boost Biomedical Industry Clusters

Liaoning Province and Sinopharm Make Strides in Biomedical Industry Collaboration

On August 9, Liaoning Province and China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. convened a meeting in Shenyang to deepen their cooperation and advance the development of the biomedical industry cluster. The meeting was attended by prominent officials including Hao Peng, Liu Jingzhen, and Li Lecheng.

Hao Peng, the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Also present were Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Sinopharm Group Liu Jingzhen, as well as Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Li Lecheng.

During the meeting, Hao Peng expressed his gratitude to Sinopharm for its strong support in revitalizing and developing Liaoning. He commended Sinopharm on its remarkable achievements in building a world-class comprehensive medical and health industry group. He emphasized that Liaoning possesses a strong industrial foundation, abundant scientific and educational talent resources, favorable location advantages, and a rich historical and cultural heritage, making it well-positioned for high-quality development.

Hao Peng further highlighted Liaoning’s commitment to implementing the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the decision-making arrangements made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Liaoning has been actively pursuing comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, including the construction of 22 key industrial clusters, such as biomedicine and medical equipment. With this in mind, he called on Sinopharm to expand its cooperation with Liaoning, deepen collaboration, and contribute to the construction of biomedical industry clusters. Specifically, he urged Sinopharm to increase investment, foster pharmaceutical manufacturing and medical equipment production lines, and participate in the resource integration of Liaoning’s biomedical industry chain.

Furthermore, Hao Peng encouraged Sinopharm to assist Liaoning in accelerating the development of modern drug logistics, promoting the large-scale and intensive development of the province’s drug distribution industry, and aiding in the establishment of a high-standard Chinese medicine industry base. He also emphasized the importance of promoting scientific research achievements in medicine in Liaoning, increasing the deployment of research and development (R&D) and innovation platforms, and fostering breakthroughs in key technologies. Additionally, he called for joint efforts in creating a characteristic health care brand, developing multi-format health care services, and establishing Liaoning’s “health care + tourism” industrial cluster project.

Liu Jingzhen, Chairman of Sinopharm Group, expressed his gratitude to the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee and Government for their support in the company’s development. He acknowledged Liaoning’s significance as an important industrial base in China, possessing notable advantages in industrial base and resource endowment. Liu Jingzhen stressed that Sinopharm is committed to aiding Liaoning in achieving comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, and views Liaoning as a key area for future enterprise layout.

Sinopharm plans to fully leverage its flagship advantages in the life and health industry and focus on the four major industrial sectors of biopharmaceuticals, chemical pharmaceuticals, modern Chinese medicine, and medical equipment. The company intends to increase its investment in Liaoning to attract high-quality enterprises to settle in the province and enhance its core competitiveness in the biomedical industry. Sinopharm also aims to deepen cooperation in pharmaceutical logistics, scientific research and development, personnel training, health care, and duty-free shops. It will collaborate closely with Liaoning to plan and promote new investment fields and directions.

Li Lecheng, Governor of Liaoning, emphasized the significant role Sinopharm plays as a large state-owned enterprise focused on life and health. With Liaoning’s solid foundation in the pharmaceutical industry and ample resources of authentic medicinal materials, coupled with its ongoing efforts in building a strong province of traditional Chinese medicine and a biomedical industry cluster, the collaboration between the two parties holds promising prospects. Li Lecheng called on Sinopharm to increase its presence in Liaoning’s biomedical industry, participate in the construction of pharmaceutical valleys, and deploy more pharmaceutical industries in the province. Additionally, he encouraged Sinopharm to utilize Liaoning’s geographical advantages for pharmaceutical distribution and trade, promote talent exchange and training, and contribute to improving the quality of basic pension services.

The meeting witnessed the attendance of leadership figures from Sinopharm Group, as well as officials from various cities in Liaoning Province. The event served as an important platform for both parties to strengthen cooperation and achieve mutual benefits and win-win outcomes. By deepening their collaboration, Liaoning and Sinopharm aim to promote high-quality development and serve the country’s major strategies effectively.

