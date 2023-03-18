Home Business Lidl: Discounter supports Özdemir’s ban on advertising unhealthy food
Lidl: Discounter supports Özdemir's ban on advertising unhealthy food

Lidl: Discounter supports Özdemir's ban on advertising unhealthy food
Discounter supports Özdemir's advertising ban on unhealthy food

Lidl German food supermarket. Lidl discounter from the Schwarz Group. retail branch Lidl German food supermarket. Lidl discounter from the Schwarz Group. retail branch

Quelle: picture alliance / CHROMORANGE

The food industry is up in arms against the Minister of Food’s plan to severely limit the advertising of unhealthy foods. The discounter Lidl, on the other hand, wants to actively support the project of Cem Özdemir (Greens).

FCem Özdemir (Greens) received a lot of criticism, including from the food industry, for his initiative to severely restrict advertising for unhealthy food to protect children. But now the Minister of Food is getting support from the discounter Lidl, who has announced that they want to actively support the project.

Lidl Germany boss Christian Härtnagel relies on the discount chain’s own commitment. Lidl therefore wants to largely do without advertising aimed at children. “We hope that this will provide further impetus in our industry,” he told WELT AM SONNTAG.

Lidl doesn’t want to leave it at that. In discussions with its suppliers, the retailer wants to actively urge them to change their packaging if, for example, cartoon characters advertise sweets. The industry should also restrict advertising otherwise: “We encourage brand manufacturers to also refrain from addressing children – just as we do with our own brands,” said Lidl purchasing manager Christoph Graf.

In this way, the retailer wants to prevent products on the shelves that aggressively appeal to children in addition to his own brands, which will in future have a more neutral design. It’s about equal opportunities, says Lidl.

It is therefore not in the dealer’s interest if associations mobilize against Özdemir’s plans, the chain reports. So far, Lidl has had to exclude public holidays like Halloween from its self-imposed obligation because the competition for confectionery is too great on such occasions. A law would change that.

Instead, children should see advertising for healthy food at Lidl in the future

Härtnagel is familiar with strict laws on the advertising of sweets from Great Britain, where he was Lidl boss until early 2022. Apparently his experiences are positive.

Lidl doesn’t have to do without children as customers, he said: “We want to expand positive marketing for healthy food. This means that we will be more active in promoting fruit and vegetables, for example, aimed at children.”

The Lidl manager justified his initiative in a similar way to Özdemir’s proposed legislation. “The foundation for our diet is laid in childhood,” said Härtnagel. It’s about responsibility, not about economic calculation.

