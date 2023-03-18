Maluma, a Colombian singer, songwriter and music producer, brought a trend that would probably be the most hated in our country.

Source: Profimedia/VAEM/DALI

Latin music superstar, Maluma, is considered one of the musicians with the most energetic performances. It’s no secret that women all over the world are fascinated by him, especially since he shot two music videos with Jennifer Lopez. J-Lo and Maluma proved to be a great couple with exceptional chemistry, and Maluma was named one of the most attractive men in the world.

He has an authentic taste when it comes to fashion style and we can often see him in unusual combinations with which he dictates fashion trends. While the fairer sex, as well as fashion experts, proudly greet his extravagant outfits, it was the turn of an unusual detail. Last night, Maluma appeared at the show of the prestigious brand in Miami, with his girlfriend. Not even the attractive beauty managed to outshine her the ankle boots that Maluma was wearing.

Source: Instagram/maluma

He appeared in an oversized straight-cut coat, a long jacket and stylish Bermuda shorts. He paired the whole combination with ankle boots and a shoe model that is a mix of moccasins and clogs. Every fashion detail on it is the latest fashion trend when it comes to men’s fashion, and those details include massive jewelry and braids in the hair.

Although this season’s leisurewear is suggested to men by designers, we are not sure that everyone would like it. If we consider the usual style of men from the Balkans, it seems that none of them would wear them. However, be that as it may, men’s fashion is experiencing huge changes, even trends that overlap with women’s. Check out what Maluma looked like:

