Liguori Gioielli embraces cryptocurrencies, the partnership with Coinbar is underway

Liguori Gioielli, the partnership with Coinbar is underway

Coinbara renowned payment platform in cryptocurrenciescontinues its expansion into the world of retail. In fact, today it announces the joint venture with Liguori Jewelrya leading name in the luxury jewelry industry, for the integration of digital payments safe and convenient products that will revolutionize the way people buy luxury goods.

Liguori Jewelry is the first multi-brand chain in Italy with six points of sale, which thanks to the joint venture aims to expand customers and services, reaching new global markets and offering cutting-edge payment solutions.

There are many benefits offered to customers in boutiques Liguori. First, cryptocurrency payments offer greater security and privacy, allowing for quick and efficient transactions without necessarily having to share personal financial information. Secondly, due to the decentralized nature of cryptocurrenciespayments can be made globally without restrictions related to borders or currency exchanges, making it easier for international customers to buy jewelry.

