Liguria and Piedmont, scam of second homes. One residence out of 4 is fake

Liguria and Piedmont, 25% of the Imu is missing. Tax fraud

Il government is working on the reform of the IRS but there is a chapter hitherto little considered that creates a hole in the accounts of the Statethe scams on second homes not to pay the Imu. The data coming from Liguria e Piedmont highlight a truly dramatic situation. From Bardonecchia a Bordigherathe revolt of the mayors who demand a radical reform of local taxation to guarantee the assessments. To these – we read in La Stampa – is added the appeal of the National Union of Municipalities: “Damage of millions of euros. The government must approve tougher rules and must do so as soon as possible”. The plot of Italian mischief is that of the husband residing in the city, of the wife or child in the second home by the sea or in the mountains and of an entire family nucleus which thus escape the tax authorities without paying a single cent of IMU to the State and the Municipalities.

A malpractice that for Marco Bussonenational president of Uncem, the national union of mountain municipalities, communities and bodies, deserves a very urgent reflection, right now that the government is putting its hand to tax reform. “Also because – is Bussone’s estimate – the mystifications and scams on fictitious residences in order not to pay taxes range between 15 and 25% depending on the location. A damage of millions of euros for which countermeasures should have been found precisely in the tax delegation. Executive and Parliament they must pass tougher rulesand they have to do it now.”

