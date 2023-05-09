LinkedIn cuts over 700 jobs, eliminates Chinese app

LinkedIn cuts over 700 jobs, eliminates apps for China

(Teleborsa) – LinkedInthe social media owned by Microsoft which focuses on professional contacts, stated that it will cut 716 jobs e will close its Chinese InCareer app.

“While we are making significant progress creating economic opportunities for our members and customers and experiencing record engagement on the platform, we are also seeing changes in customer behavior and a slower revenue growth“said the CEO Ryan Roslansky in a letter to employees.

“We learned that we need to retool for greater agility and growth in FY24 and beyond and are focused on three themes: retooling the way work gets done, becoming more agile and aligning our teams for growth,” he continued.

One of the most significant actions concerns China: LinkedIn will maintain the Talent, Marketing and Learning activities, phasing out InCareer, the local job app in China, by August 9, 2023. “While InCareer has had some success over the past year thanks to our strong China-based team, it has also encountered stiff competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate,” the CEO said.

(Photo: Foto di Alexander Shatov su Unsplash)