Lisa Paus blocks Christian Lindner on the Growth Opportunities Act

The Growth Opportunities Act provides for almost 50 tax policy measures and is intended to relieve the economy of around 6.5 billion euros a year with a tax package. The core element of Linder’s draft law is a premium for investments in climate protection. “Germany needs growth again,” stressed Lindner. The structural conditions for the German economy must be improved and investments made more attractive. The cabinet actually wanted to deal with the draft on Wednesday.

In order to resolve the dispute, the federal government is now relying on the cabinet retreat in Meseberg. There the cabinet will deal with his ministry’s draft law, Lindner told the dpa.

