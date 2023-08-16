Home » Goodbye Chromapure and hello Calman
World

by admin
The next calibrations and measurements present in my tests will be carried out, no longer with the software Professional Chromapurebut with Calman Professional Video of the society Portrait Displays. This transition from one to the other was necessary because Chromapure hadn’t had any updates for almost three years now (the last being September 20, 2020).

Ma formation PVA convinced me that with my new measurement probes, the change of software became crucial to be able to benefit from software in phase with the evolution of our devices such as Dolby Vision support.

It is now done and you will be able to observe some graphic changes in the parts dedicated to the study of colorimetry, contrast and brightness of my future projector tests.

Here are some examples :

Calman post calibration visualization Calman report pre and post calibration

