[Epoch Times, November 4, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Li Jing comprehensive report) Since this year, Liu Qiangdong, the founder of China‘s Jingdong Group, has continued to transfer the shares of the subsidiary to Miao Qin, vice president of Jingdong Group, which has attracted industry attention. Since 2019, Liu Qiangdong has resigned as general manager, chairman and shareholder of at least 298 companies.

“Xiaoxiang Morning News” reported that according to the Qichacha APP, Liu Qiangdong recently transferred his equity in JD. After the completion of the change, the shareholders of JD.com are Miao Qin (holding 45%), Li Yayun (holding 30%) and Zhang Yu (holding 25%).

Prior to September 16, JD Health and JD Logistics announced separately that the relevant equity held by Liu Qiangdong would be transferred to Miao Qin, vice president of JD Group.

In terms of JD.com, in April 2022, JD.com’s documents submitted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed the latest equity situation of JD.com. Among them, Liu Qiangdong holds 433.2 million ordinary shares, accounting for 13.8% of the shares and 76.1% of the total voting rights. Other JD.com executives Xu Lei, Xu Ran, and Zhang Hao hold less than 1% of the common tradable shares.

According to Tianyancha, Liu Qiangdong still serves as the chairman of JD.com Technology Holdings Co., Ltd., with a shareholding ratio of 8.84%. In addition, Liu Qiangdong’s investment in Beijing JD.com Sanbailu Shidu E-Commerce Co., Ltd. reaches 45%.

On April 7 this year, JD.com announced that Group President Xu Lei will serve as the CEO of JD.com Group, who will be responsible for daily operation management and report to Liu Qiangdong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JD.com Group. At the same time, Xu Lei will join the board of directors of JD.com as an executive director. On September 6 last year, JD.com announced that Xu Lei, CEO of JD.com Retail, was promoted to President of JD.com Group, responsible for the daily operation and coordinated development of various business segments.

In this regard, Pan Helin, co-director of the Digital Economy and Financial Innovation Research Center of Zhejiang University International Business School, told China Business News that Liu Qiangdong will transfer the equity of relevant subsidiaries to Liao Qin, including JD.com Inc., JD.com Logistics And Jingdong Health, basically transferred control.

Liu Qiangdong founded JD.com in 2004 as an online sales platform for electronic products. The company has grown into an e-commerce giant with annual revenue of more than $100 billion.

Since December 2020, the CCP’s market regulators have begun to suppress Internet companies. JD.com has been repeatedly asked to comply with stricter data and lending supervision measures. Regulatory penalties.

Liu Qiangdong resigned as president of JD.com in September 2021. On April 7 this year, Jingdong Group issued another announcement saying that Xu Lei, the president of Jingdong Group, will replace Liu Qiangdong as the CEO of Jingdong Group. Liu Qiangdong will continue to serve as the chairman of the board.

“Times Finance” found from the Tianyan investigation that since 2019, Liu Qiangdong has resigned as general manager, chairman, shareholder and other positions of at least 298 companies. Among them, 2020 is the most frequent year of his resignation. According to incomplete statistics, since 2016, as of June 30 this year, Liu Qiangdong has reduced his holdings by a total of more than 64 billion yuan.

In recent years, under the suppression of the CCP, Internet bigwigs have set off a wave of resignations. Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma will officially step down as chairman of the board in 2019, and management will be handed over to Zhang Yong; ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming will step down as CEO in May 2021 and be replaced by co-founder Liang Rubo; founder of large e-commerce firm Pinduoduo And chairman Huang Zheng will resign in March 2021 and will be taken over by CEO Chen Lei.

Responsible editor: Sun Yun#