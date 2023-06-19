Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell resigns – the stock price falls

Bang at Logitech: The longtime successful boss Bracken Darrell resigns immediately – the stock price collapses

For eleven years, the American Bracken Darrell managed the French-speaking Swiss computer accessories group Logitech and put it back on the road to success. Now it’s time to get out of the mouse. His sudden departure raises questions.

Say bye-bye: Bracken Darrell is leaving Logitech after eleven years.

Image: Samuel Trumpy / www.13photo.ch

Bracken Darrell feels comfortable on Linkedin. The American is one of the CEO species who are happy to share their insights – whether private or business-related – with their online community on the platform. His latest post from Wednesday morning concerns both personal and business matters. Because the long-time driver of the French-speaking Swiss computer accessories manufacturer Logitech is stepping down. Immediately.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

