Home » Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell resigns – the stock price falls
Business

Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell resigns – the stock price falls

by admin
Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell resigns – the stock price falls

Bang at Logitech: The longtime successful boss Bracken Darrell resigns immediately – the stock price collapses

For eleven years, the American Bracken Darrell managed the French-speaking Swiss computer accessories group Logitech and put it back on the road to success. Now it’s time to get out of the mouse. His sudden departure raises questions.

Say bye-bye: Bracken Darrell is leaving Logitech after eleven years.

Image: Samuel Trumpy / www.13photo.ch

Bracken Darrell feels comfortable on Linkedin. The American is one of the CEO species who are happy to share their insights – whether private or business-related – with their online community on the platform. His latest post from Wednesday morning concerns both personal and business matters. Because the long-time driver of the French-speaking Swiss computer accessories manufacturer Logitech is stepping down. Immediately.

See also  The Cadillac that belonged to Totò is up for auction: offers by Sunday

You may also like

“Security incidents”: 24-hour Avec must close

Massacre in via d’Amelio, when Berlusconi canceled the...

The pattern of gold consumption has been upgraded....

Companies are increasingly looking for interim managers

Missing girl in Florence, in the clearing of...

At the Uffizi the first magazines of the...

The total number of listed companies in Chaoyang...

Founded in the Rhine Valley – on course...

The lawyer Felice Massa tells how the profession...

Burgener wants to sell special interest channel Sport...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy