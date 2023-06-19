Netflix team was attacked by sharks in Hawaii

A Netflix crew was attacked by sharks while filming shots for the documentary our planet II.

The incident occurred while they were taking pictures of the maiden flight of an albatross on Laysan, a remote island in Hawaii.

Marry Cordeyproducer of the series, told the newspaper The Sun that “the original idea was to do an underwater shoot with the tiger sharks waiting in the shallows.”

But, while they were in inflatable boats, attacks by two large tiger sharks came. “They looked like they were taken from Jaws (Jaws)”he said, referring to the Steven Spielberg film.

Toby Nowlan, producer and director of the documentary, described how the meeting went. “A tiger shark pounced on the boat and ripped huge holes in it. The boat exploded.”

He clarified that the attacks occurred at two different times, an “extremely unusual” behavior.

The nature of the tiger shark

The tiger shark inhabits most of the world‘s oceans. It is distinctive for its pattern of dark stripes on the body. This shark is also known for its imposing presence and reputation as a one of the most fearsome predators in the sea.

This species can reach 5 meters in length and a weight of up to 900 kilograms. It is one of the largest and heaviest sharks that exist.

His body is muscular and streamlined. This allows you to move quickly through the water. In addition, its jaws have sharp and powerful teeth that allow it to tear its prey with ease.

The diet of this species is made up of a wide variety of animals, from fish and sea turtles to birds and marine mammals.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

