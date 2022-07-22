Listen to the audio version of the article

In Lombardy, against the economic crisis, the European funds for regional development (ERDF) are starting up again, which foresee a billion for the Region for the next seven years, in line with the previous negotiations in Brussels. This year Pirellone introduces a new working method to facilitate businesses: for 325 million, pertaining to the Department of Productive Activities, a calendar will immediately be drawn up on when and on which topics the calls will be published, for the next two years , in order to facilitate the planning of entrepreneurs and their investments.

In fact, up to now the calls have been made known when they were opened (apart from Emilia Romagna, with an advance planning for just two months); now it will be explained what will happen in the next two years, what measures will be implemented and with what availability of resources. A decision that has found favor with trade associations.

This method concerns, as mentioned, an economic package of 325 million, part of those 500 million of the ERDF destined for the Department of Productive Activities. The remaining 500 million will mainly go to the Department of Research and Innovation.

There are sixteen measures in the package, which will be activated from September this year until the end of 2024. Among the first to start will be funds to support internationalization and business development and a new financial instrument to support innovative start-ups. and high potential. At the same time, an accompanying action will be launched for the development of business skills and to follow interventions to support microcredit for new companies and aimed at the digital transformation of business models, the attraction of foreign investments and the strengthening of the competitiveness of supply chains and of productive ecosystems in Lombardy.

«We have decided to anticipate the times – commented the Lombard councilor for Economic Development Guido Guidesi – a choice taken together with the trade associations during the competitiveness table to have a concrete planning of the tools that we will make available to companies until 2024. It is the first time such detailed planning is done “.