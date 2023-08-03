Long queues in front of branches – bank is hiring employees again

Instead, the lines got so long that they even became a case for the regional press. The editors of the “Braunschweiger Zeitung” reported in the spring on “several complaints” that the newspaper had received about “Braunschweig’s last Commerzbank branch”. The “Frankfurter Neue Presse” wrote that customers were “annoyed about traffic jams and closed branches”. Some even told the newspaper that they had changed banks because of the frustration of the branches. And the industry portal “Finanz-szene” also asked in view of a queue in front of a Commerzbank branch in downtown Frankfurt, “whether the financial metropolis has committed itself to the planned economy” – an echo of the fact that in the GDR and other states of the communist Eastern bloc Rows of people formed in front of shops when goods arrived there.

