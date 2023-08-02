Home » Long-term care insurance: support with care – 80 percent do not use the relief amount
Business

Long-term care insurance: support with care – 80 percent do not use the relief amount

by admin
Long-term care insurance: support with care – 80 percent do not use the relief amount

The number of people who need help in old age has been increasing for years. There are currently around five million in this country. Because of the baby boomer cohorts of the 1950s and 1960s, the number will continue to increase for many years to come. According to forecasts by the Federal Statistical Office, around 7.65 million people will need permanent help by 2055.

About four out of five people in need of care are cared for at home, mostly by relatives, often supported by a professional service. Only a fifth is housed in a home. However, this proportion increases with age. But no matter whether at home or in a facility: the care is expensive. The long-term care insurance cushions the burden, but only works like a partially comprehensive insurance.

Anyone who is not cared for at home always has a financing gap. According to the Association of Substitute Health Insurance Funds, home residents currently have to bear an average of €2,548 per month in their first year, €348 more than in mid-2022. However, there are ways to cushion this financial burden.

See also  Brass made in 3D lands in Brescia

You may also like

The Removal of AI Applications from the App...

EU, Salvini to Affaritaliani: “The CDX governs without...

Climate protection: Economists criticize Hans-Werner sense for statement...

CVS to Lay Off 5,000 Employees as Part...

Mfe, revenues stable: half-year profit rises to 87...

China’s Dismal Economic Data Raises Concerns for Demand...

Maltese murder, Fontana attacked by his cellmate

Stock exchange podcast: Better than call money –...

Chongqing Panlong Pumped Storage Power Station Opens Gates...

Birkenstock to an $8 billion IPO. Barbie effect?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy