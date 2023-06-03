Long weekend of 2 June, inconvenience on return due to the strike by air transport workers

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sunday 4 June, many inconveniences are possible for those who will have to travel by plane. Being the Sunday that closes the long weekend of 2 June, to a large extent these are tourists, but also people who return to the cities after having been in their countries of origin. The mobilization is expected to have serious repercussions for passengers, with flights canceled and delayed. To avoid tensions at the airport, airlines have started canceling flights involved in the strike earlier. Air carriers should in any case provide assistance, proposing an alternative flight to the passenger, as required by Community Regulation 261/2004.

The companies involved

Enac has released the list of companies involved and guaranteed flights, which concern aircraft movements to and from Italy. In addition to workers from handling companies, the mobilization will involve workers in the aviation, airport and related airport sectors (from 00:01 to 23:59), Air Dolomiti’s driving staff (from 00:01 to 24:00) , Emirates ground staff (from 12 to 16), Vueling Airlines staff (00.01 to 24), American Airlines ground staff (from 12 to 16) and flight crew of Volotea (24 hours). Also scheduled for Sunday 4 June are two local strike actions called by the Cobas union, one at the Rome Area Control Center and one at the Milan Area Control Center from 1 to 5 pm.