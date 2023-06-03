SBK, record Pole with crash for Bautista and Ducati at Misano, Toprak 2nd









Closing the front row is Rinaldi's Panigale, then fourth a super Petrucci followed by Bassani and Rea's Kawasaki, Aegerter 7th followed by Lecuona and Gardner while Locatelli out of the top ten. The session ended early due to the failure of the engine of Ruiu's BMW







Alvaro Bautista and the Ducati took pole at Misano in 1’33”017. A record-breaking performance for the Spanish rider who, despite a crash, will start in front of everyone in view of Race 1 scheduled for today at 2pm.

On the other hand, Toprak’s Yamaha will start at his side, delayed by 165 thousandths, then Rinaldi’s Ducati V4 to close the front row.





Conditioning qualifying at Misano was the failure of Ruiu’s BMW engine to such an extent that it led to the display of the red flag and the early termination of qualifying. An episode that weighed heavily on several drivers, who were forced to give up their fastest lap.

The fact is that a super Petrucci will start from the second row with Bassani alongside while Rea and the Kawasaki in sixth position. On the other hand, Dominique Aegerter’s Yamaha opens the third row, followed by Lecuona and Gardner. Even out of the top ten Locatelli, only 11th then Redding and Oettl with the Ducati Go Eleven.





The race direction has decided that the session ends here. Therefore Alvaro Bautista takes pole at Misano ahead of Toprak and Rinaldi.

Ruiu breaks the BMW’s engine and the red flag is shown. Cold shower for Rinaldi and Bassani, who were in their hot lap, as well as for Rea

11:23 Redding ends up on the ground and the same goes for Bautista, who crashed at the Quercia.





11:21 Bautista now crosses the finish line and is momentary pole in 1’33″017. Record performance for the Spaniard, who precedes Toprak by 165 thousandths while Rinaldi is third with Petrucci and Bassani behind

11:20 Rinaldi attacks and is second behind Toprak by just 84 thousandths.

11:18 The riders now return to the pits to change the tyre. In the first five places there are four Ducatis and a Yamaha.





Here is the current classification with Toprak in the lead ahead of Petrucci and Bautista while Bassani is in fourth position

11:15 Qualifying that is becoming incandescent, because Toprak leads everyone in 1’33″182 with a super Danilo Petrucci behind him!





11:14 Bautista puts everyone in line with a time of 1’33″425

11:12 Rea immediately goes on the attack and signs the time of 1’33″578 ahead of the Honda of Lecuona. Now the Ducatis of Rinaldi and Bassani also enter the track.

11:10 Here we are, the shift that will outline the starting grid starts now.





Qualifying at Misano will start in 10 minutes. Clear day with sun and asphalt temperatures around 40 degrees.

The SBK qualifying at Misano will start at 11:10. There is great anticipation on the Riviera for the hunt for pole position with Alvaro Bautista and Ducati intending to play the leading role. The Spaniard proved to be the fastest in FP3 thanks to a time of 1’33”532 ahead of Rinaldi while Johnny Rea was third.

Here are the times of FP3 tinted red.























