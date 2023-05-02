Popular Philips air purifier at an unbeatable price on Amazon

E-Mail

Tuesday, 05/02/2023, 16:12

Allergens, dust and pathogens in the room air are practically unavoidable. With an air purifier, however, you can effectively tackle this. Amazon currently has a particularly recommendable model on offer: the Philips AC2889/10 was chosen as the winner by Stiftung Warentest and costs less than 170 euros.

Frees the apartment from pollen, odors and fine dust Air purifiers have experienced a real boom due to Corona. However, they have been indispensable for allergy sufferers and people with weak immune systems for quite some time. After all, the devices not only filter dust particles, odors and cigarette smoke from the air, but also capture a large proportion of the pollen and viruses contained in aerosols – and thus contribute to a fundamentally better indoor climate. In the Corona year 2020, Stiftung Warentest compared several models, with the Philips AC2889/10 performed best with the quality rating “good” (2.4) (issue 03/2020). Amazon is currently selling the test winner

at the special price of 168.99 euros. The online giant thus undercuts all other retailers as well as itself. Normally, the air purifier costs almost 50 euros more. It is not known how long the offer will last. If you suffer from a pollen allergy or just want to get rid of fine dust and odors in your home, you shouldn’t hesitate too long. Why the Philips air purifier is a good choice The filter system consisting of Prefilter, activated carbon filter and HEPA-Filter, was able to convince the Stiftung Warentest in practically every respect and proved to be effective even in several follow-up tests. The device reduced the concentration of even the smallest particles in a 40 cubic meter room by 90 percent after 20 minutes. Only the potentially carcinogenic compound formaldehyde could be better filtered or eliminated.

Philips gives the cleaning performance (CADR) of the AC2889/10 333 cubic meters per hour on, making the device suitable for apartments or room sizes of up to 79 square meters suitable. Operation is either directly via the touch buttons on the top, by Smartphone-App or by voice command using Alexa, Google Home and Siri. A colored one LED-Ringwhich is somewhat reminiscent of the Hollywood hero “Iron Man”, provides information about the quality of the room air. Practical for allergy sufferers: In the app you can quickly and easily find out about the current air quality, pollen count and allergens. According to the manufacturer, the activated carbon filter is designed for a service life of one year, and the HEPA filter only needs to be changed every two years. Other data on the Philips AC2889/10

App connection

Cable Length: 1.6m

Item weight: 7.73 kg

Product Dimensions: 24 x 35.9 x 55.8 cm

Maximaldruck: 1 bar

Noise level: 64dB This is how the experts from CHIP assess the offer Clean air can never hurt. An air purifier therefore means an improvement in the quality of life, especially for allergy sufferers. But even if you just want to reduce the fine dust and virus load in the room air or get rid of cigarette smoke and other unpleasant odors, the

Philips AC2889/10 can be a good help. The model impresses with an excellent price-performance ratio, an intuitive air quality display and simple operation. In view of the pollen season, the device could be sold out quickly – so those who are interested should not hesitate. The replacement filters cost around 39 euros (activated carbon filter FY2420/30) and 46 euros (HEPA filter FY2422/30). The pre-filter can be easily vacuumed or washed if necessary.

Alternative from China

If you don’t like the look of the Philips air purifier AC2889/10, the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Pro might be a good choice. The model comes in a puristic, angular design and was voted the winner by Stiftung Warentest in issue 01/2022. Technically, the two devices are on an equal footing – the Xiaomi only performs a little better when it comes to formaldehyde, which escapes from furniture, for example. For this, however, they currently have to shell out over 200 euros. You can find more information about the device and the other test candidates in the Comparative article from CHIP.

