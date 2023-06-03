Ultimate bike phone holder: power bank, sound & air tag for on the go

Thanks to apps like Google Maps or Komoot, the smartphone is a good navigation aid for the bike. This helps to always stay on the right track on longer bike tours. If you want to use your smartphone as a guide on your bike or e-bike (theme world), you can’t do without a suitable holder.

In this guide, we present specific bike phone mounts with additional features. These include integrated batteries for charging smartphones, loudspeakers, lamps and waterproof cases or holders for Apple Airtags.

Mobile phone holder with power bank, light or sound



If you use your smartphone for navigating on the bike, this puts a particularly heavy strain on the battery because the GPS module is used all the time. If the sun is also shining, the display has to be very bright, which costs additional energy. A mount with an integrated battery, like a power bank (guide), is an obvious choice for anyone who goes on long tours and uses their smartphone to navigate.

A good example is the cell phone holder SKS Compit Plus (Review). A power bank with a capacity of around 5000 mAh is integrated here. This charges the smartphone either by induction (Qi) or USB cable. Mounting the plastic bracket is easy. The necessary tools are included, as are spacers for e-bikes and USB charging cables. However, it is difficult to remove the power bank from the holder after assembly.

You have to buy a shell for the right smartphone or the universal handlebar bag with the holder. The current generation of the holder with the power bank costs about 68 Euro. Come for the universal and waterproof smartphone case 39 Euro In addition, a customized cover for iPhone or Samsung Galaxy costs 8 to 15 euros. The is specially developed for e-bikes SKS Compit/E+. Connected to the on-board system, the smartphone charges via Qi or cable via the battery of the e-bike.

Fischer offers for scarce 35 Euro a Smartphone-Halter for the bike Power bank and speaker at. If you are looking for a bicycle light in addition to a mobile phone holder, Amazon offers variants with an integrated power bank and LED light. The LED bike light set with mobile phone holder von Linism costs 19 Euro, features a 4000 mAh battery and is waterproof. There are three LED lamps on the bracket, and a rear light is also included. Attention: The enclosed electric horn violates § 64a StVZO and must not be used on the road.

If you already have a power bank, brackets are conceivable where you clamp the smartphone together with the mobile battery to the handlebars. Bone Collection and Fischer offer such mounts from a simple rubber band. However, the construct is not protected against water. In this case, a waterproof handlebar bag would be a better alternative.

Mobile phone holder for the bike with Airtag



If you want to know where the bike is, you can use a tracker. For example, you can try to find a stolen bicycle or e-bike. Classic GPS trackers are quite expensive, but Apple Airtags are a cheap alternative for iPhone owners (test report). These are small radio transmitters that communicate with the iPhone via Bluetooth.

Waterproof smartphone pockets for the handlebars



There are a variety of inexpensive handlebar bags for smartphones including sun visors. However, our experience shows that it is hardly possible to use the touchscreen in it. But there are exceptions.

A good solution is this Klickfix Phonebag Tour M (Review). This smartphone case for the handlebar uses Klickfix and comes from the manufacturer Rixen & Kaul. Admittedly, the handlebar bag is relatively expensive at just under 50 euros. But the quality is right for that.

The handlebar bag is suitable for smartphones up to a maximum size of 8.5 × 16.5 cm. It is also waterproof, which is almost indispensable on a longer ride in the rain. Assembly is easy, all the tools required are included. Thanks to the Klickfix attachment, the mobile phone pocket can be removed quickly. There is also space for a power bank (top list) in the bag.

The Klickfix Phonebag Comfort M is a bit smaller and easier to handle. However, this does not offer as good protection against water as the Tour M model. The S variants are each slightly smaller.

In the Bike Phone Mount von Lifelf It is a solid case for smartphones. This can be flexibly aligned on the handlebars like a classic mobile phone holder. It is attached to a ball joint on the steering rod with a round clamp. Smartphones with a diagonal of 6.7 inches are suitable. At Amazon, the waterproof mobile phone holder costs 15 Euro. However, there is no space for other items or a power bank in the case.

Conclusion

