„Born in the anal cavity of hell“, with the full hardness of Florida: The two sludgy mathcore dervishes of Hide and Horsewhip open up for a split Zegema Beach together.

While the starting position seems clear on the one hand Horsewhip („We are beyond honored to split this vinyl with our brothers in Yashira. We all hit it off the first time we met and have been able to play some killer shows together as well as create some amazing memories. This is Horsewhip’s first recording and release in over 2 years after a lineup change that put 2 of us in charge of vocal duties and adding a second guitar.“) make a fresh start here through personnel changes, but the press release leaves us irritated with regard to Yashira’s future, as there is talk of it at Burial Mound to do with one of the band’s last songs before the hiatus.

„This one’s been in the works for awhile and we’re super excited to finally have it out. We admire Horsewhip in many ways, musically and as people. Since becoming friends through playing shows together around Florida, we’ve become close even outside of that so it was only fitting that we put this together.” the band themselves put it on record and have been silent since the beginning of February.

However – Burial Mound not only since Fail to Be known, between Converge and Gaza The band’s muscular, ingrained heaviness rocks out, brutal riffs stumbling over the twisted rhythms of mathcore and the synth/sample guest contributions by Joe Suthers sparkling behind the somberly leveled wrecking balls. Later, the song shimmers even more epic, more dramatic, before it fades away in a doomy-ambient and forgiving way.

Circadian Rhythm continues there shimmers flickering, rumbles in escalating bursts with fat broadsides including metallic gestures, which in total is reminiscent of the youngest Cave Infeat remembered, although the number indulges in a contemplatively leaning back bridge, so there is no risk of blunting.

In this respect, both bands represented also show their own sound-technical evolution in their fundamentally little original genre competence – which is why new material should soon follow from both fronts, no matter how improbable that may be wishful thinking.

Yashira / Horsewhip Split by Yashira

