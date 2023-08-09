The spicy tweets between Argentinos and Fluminense after the match for the Copa Libertadores

Fluminense mocked in his official Argentinos Juniors accounts, after eliminating him tonight from the Copa Libertadores, with a global score of 3-1, a result that allowed him to access the quarterfinals of the continental competition.

After the match at the Maracanã stadium, with a 2-0 victory for the Brazilian team, the Rio de Janeiro club account posted a photo of Argentine striker Germán Cano and his son Lorenzo, climbing into his arms.

The text of the epigraph highlighted: “Germán Cano and the only possible junior Argentine”.

The response from the La Paternal institution was not long in coming, also through its official networks.

After winning the Copa Libertadores in 1985, the Argentine club published a photograph showing, among others, Sergio Batista, Mario Videla and Miguel Lemme, lifting the Cup. In that same edition, Argentinos Juniors eliminated the Brazilian team in the group stage.

“Good luck, Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores. We hope they can lift it? ironized the institution of La Paternal.

Also, Argentinos Juniors spoke on the networks against the violence and attacks suffered by their fans in the Maracaná stadium, in which they said: “With the people and families, NO Fluminense”, citing the account of the Brazilian club.

Villalba’s anger after Fluminense-Argentinos

The Argentinos Juniors defender, Lucas Villalba, complained tonight about the level exhibited by the Venezuelan referee Alexis Herrera in the match against Fluminense in Brazil (0-2) and remarked that ?everyone saw? what happened on the playing field of the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

“?Everyone saw what happened in here. I don’t need to say anything else? expressed vehemently, the former Huracán and Independiente striker, after the match that represented the elimination in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

“I’m proud of my teammates for everything they gave,” added Villalba, in statements to the Fox Sports broadcast.

Referee Herrera, 33, completed a poor performance and sent off midfielder Santiago Montiel, in addition to showing the red card to technical director Gabriel Milito, who discussed the gestures made by his colleague, Fernando Diniz, once the first conquest of the Brazilian cast.

