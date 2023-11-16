Home » Colombia Shines at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards
Entertainment

Colombia Shines at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards

by admin
Colombia Shines at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards

LIVE | Latin Grammy Awards: Sebastián Yatra, Rosalía and Ozuna take the stage

The Latin Grammy Awards took place last night with a star-studded lineup and some big wins for Colombian artists. Sebastián Yatra, Rosalía, and Ozuna were among the performers who wowed the audience with their electrifying performances.

Colombia had a night to remember at the Latin Grammy 2023, with several of its biggest stars making a big impression. Shakira took home several awards, including Album of the Year, while Juanes delivered a “madrazo” performance that had the crowd on its feet. Carlos Vives also had a memorable moment on stage that moved the audience.

“Colombia took over the industry,” declared Grupo Niche, who were nominated at the Latin Grammy 2023, showing the country’s strong presence in the international music scene.

Shakira, Karol G, Juanes, and Vives were just some of the Colombian artists who shone at the awards ceremony, proving that their talent knows no bounds.

For more on the Latin Grammy Awards 2023 and all the highlights from the night, be sure to check out the full coverage on Google News.

See also  a series that exudes reality and does not skimp on harshness

You may also like

The “live action” of Avatar, the Last Airbender,...

The Health Crisis of Mexican Actor and TV...

Incredible: the opposition was left without its own...

what Governor Alberto Weretilneck said in the run-up...

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Announce the Arrival of...

Alabama hospital pauses IVF treatments after ruling that...

How much did the real blue close at...

Kim Kardashian Faces Criticism for Selling Dirty Hermès...

“Gloria!”, the invention of pop in the second...

the emotional message from his sister Micaela on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy