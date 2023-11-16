Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Portugal to Victory in Euro 2024 Qualifier Against Liechtenstein

Portugal Secure Euro 2024 Qualification with Win Over Liechtenstein

In a Euro 2024 qualifier match against Liechtenstein, Portugal managed to secure a 2-0 victory, thanks in large part to the appearance of Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite their overwhelming dominance, Portugal struggled to break through Liechtenstein’s defense in the first half, going into halftime with a 0-0 tie.

It was an unusual sight to see Ronaldo, who recently signed with Juventus after a three-year absence, back playing for the national team. His presence was sorely needed, as Portugal had trouble generating scoring opportunities in the first half.

However, Ronaldo quickly changed the game upon entering in the second half, scoring a brilliant goal with his left foot to put Portugal ahead. This marked his 128th goal in international matches with Portugal and his tenth in the current qualifying phase, tying him for the top scorer position with Lukaku.

Ten minutes later, Cancelo sealed the victory by scoring the second goal, securing Portugal’s ninth consecutive win in as many qualifier games. With a perfect qualifying phase, Portugal has closed in on a spot in the Euro Cup and will face Iceland in their last official match before the tournament. Coach Roberto Martínez will use the remaining match to give some rest to their star players, including Ronaldo.

The victory solidifies Portugal’s dominant performance in the qualifiers, with a perfect record of nine wins, 34 goals for, and only two against. This has fans and experts excited to see what Portugal can accomplish in the upcoming Euro Cup. With a rejuvenated Ronaldo leading the charge, Portugal’s prospects look bright.