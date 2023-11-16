SpaceX Aims to Launch Starship on Second Test Flight

SpaceX to Launch Starship Spacecraft on Friday

SpaceX has received authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to launch the Super Heavy rocket and the Starship spacecraft, known collectively as Starship. This will be the second uncrewed test flight for the Starship after a failed attempt in April, where an anomaly occurred several minutes after liftoff.

The upcoming launch is crucial for SpaceX as they hope to prove that the spacecraft can reach orbit. Using its 33 Raptor engines, Starship will have a colossal 17 million pounds of thrust at launch, more than double that of the Saturn V. All eyes will be on whether the Starship spacecraft is able to successfully separate from the Super Heavy booster, a maneuver it was unable to complete during the previous flight.

The potential of the Starship flight system could be significant, as it could be used for manned flights to the Moon, Mars, and other celestial bodies in deep space. However, the first priority for SpaceX is to ensure that the spacecraft reaches orbit.

The launch is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 17 from the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The two-hour window for takeoff opens at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT). The launch can be watched through the SpaceX website or on their social media accounts. Viewers are advised to check SpaceX’s social media channels for any late changes to the schedule.

