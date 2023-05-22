WhatsApp update 2023: Messenger surprises with an ingenious new function

WhatsApp users can look forward to a new function within the popular messenger service in 2023. Reactions to chat messages are no longer selected via the context menu. The process is significantly simplified.

WhatsApp has been one of the most popular messengers worldwide for many years. More than two billion people use the app on their smartphone. In order to always give WhatsApp users an optimal chat experience, the company is constantly working on improving functions and integrating new features. This should make it easier to react to a message using emoji in a timely manner.

WhatsApp update brings reaction to chat message via double-click

So far, WhatsApp users can use a context menu to send a reaction to a chat message in the form of an emoji. But this intermediate step via the context menu is to be eliminated in the near future. How “chip.de” currently reported, WhatsApp is working on enabling users to send a reaction directly by simply double-clicking on a chat message, as is already the case with other messenger services or social media platforms.

New WhatsApp feature: double click on chat message sends “thumbs up” emoji

According to “chip.de”, WhatsApp is currently rolling out the new feature via an iOS beta via the TestFlight beta program and is planning to upgrade WhatsApp Messenger to version 23.10.0.73. Currently, the standard reaction to a double-click should still be the “thumbs up” emoji. There is probably no way to change this reaction in the current beta version.

It is currently still unclear when the feature will finally be rolled out for all users.

