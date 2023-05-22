Oncoclínicas Group records net sales in the 1st quarter of 2023 …

Onconclinical Group

The company reported 171 million in the trailing 12 months with net sales growth of 60% and its best EBITDA ever

The Oncoclínicas Group (ONCO3), the largest group dedicated to cancer care in Latin America, announced its results for the first quarter of 2023, with a growth of 33% for the third consecutive year and its best EBITDA ever, the 145% reached and a total of 277 million BRL. The company set another record by reporting a 60.1% increase in net sales to BRL 1.3 billion.

The results are driven by revenue growth (32.5%) as well as the acquisitions completed in 2022 and the acceleration of activities at the cancer center. Compared to the previous quarter (Q2 2022), net sales growth was 6.3% and amounted to BRL 4.6 billion in the twelve-month period. Net profit reached BRL 41 million in the first quarter of this year, completing three consecutive quarters of growth.

“Our culture is based on operational quality and efficiency, supported by a high performing team. Specialization in cancer treatments, patient-centric care, medical innovation and scalable processes enable us to implement our healthcare excellence model. In 2022, Oncoclínicas has been very successful in terms of its strategic partnerships and the speed of integration of its acquisitions. We continue this movement and have started the year with excellent results that demonstrate the group’s potential for further expansion,” explains Bruno Ferrari, Founder and CEO of Oncoclínicas.

The number of patients treated increased by 46.7% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022, reaching 151,100. In the last twelve months, the number of interventions increased by 38.7% to a total of 548,900, an acceleration compared to the growth of the previous quarter, both in terms of organic volume and the integration of the acquisitions made.

According to Cristiano Camargo, the company’s Investor Relations Director, the positive numbers reflect the successful extraction of synergies from recent acquisitions and the expansion of an integrated care model for cancer patients. “The figures show that the company is running its business with efficiency and professionalism, managing the synergies resulting from the new acquisitions and restructuring its tax distribution, an important task that the company completed in 2022.”

Oncoclínicas’ gross margin increased from 33.6% in Q1 2022 to 36.4% in Q1 2023 and this was the result of increased efficiencies in highly complex units, resulting in a gross profit increase of 73.4% in the quarter 1.7 billion BRL led. Finally, the largest EBITDA in its history was BRL 277 million, a growth of 145.4% compared to the same period last year when it was BRL 112.8 million. For the twelve months ended March 2023, the EBITDA was BRL 837 million, up 112.2% from the BRL 394 million recorded in the same period of 2022, reflecting the improvements in the process of integrating the acquired Units and efficiencies reflected. In just one quarter, the company reduced its operating expenses from 17.6% to 15%.

Information about the Oncocl i unique Group Oncoclínicas – the largest cancer treatment group in Latin America – has a specialized, innovative model that focuses on the total oncology treatment, combining operational efficiency, patient-centric service and high specialization through a medical team of 2,600 oncology specialists. The company has set itself the task of democratizing cancer treatment and offers a comprehensive system consisting of integrated outpatient clinics and highly complex cancer centers. Currently, the Group has 133 facilities in 35 Brazilian cities, providing access to cancer care in all the regions where it operates and meeting world-class quality standards.

Oncoclínicas uses technology, precision medicine and genomics to achieve effective results in cancer treatment and has performed more than 500,000 treatments in the past year (2022). In Latin America, the company is an exclusive partner of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, affiliated with Harvard Medical School. The Group also owns Boston Lighthouse Innovation, a Cambridge (USA)-based bioinformatics company, and shares in Medsir, a Spanish company that develops and manages clinical trials for independent cancer research. In addition, the company develops projects in collaboration with the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel, one of the most prestigious scientific and research institutions in the world, where Bruno Ferrari, the founder and CEO of Oncoclínicas, sits on the international board.

