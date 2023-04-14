In order to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important exposition of “innovation, entrepreneurship, and creation” by General Secretary Xi Jinping, this website news thoroughly implements the deployment of the 11th Party Congress of Anhui Province, solidly carries out the Entrepreneurship Anhui Action, and promotes Lu’an To improve the quality and efficiency of the city’s “Swan Goose Return” employment and entrepreneurship project, the Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security decided to hold the first Lu’an Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition for Anhui personnel in Shanghai in Shanghai.

The theme of this competition is “One Shanghai, One Hundred Responsibilities, Winning in Lu’an”, sponsored by the Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security, and undertaken by the Municipal Employment Service Management Center, from April to May. The competition consists of two tracks, the main competition and the special competition. The main competition is the manufacturing project group, and the special competition is the creative special competition. According to the competition plan, the two track entries are required to be the industries that our city will focus on supporting and developing. Among them, the main competition is open to all kinds of entrepreneurial groups from Anhui who are over 18 years old in Shanghai. The participating projects must have innovative technologies, products or business service models, and have high growth potential. The special competition requires the first founder of the project to be an Anhui native in Shanghai who has reached the age of 18. The project must have innovations in technology, products, models, etc., have a complete business plan, meet the necessary conditions for landing development, and have great potential for future growth .

The registration deadline for the competition is April 30. The competition is divided into two parts: the selection competition and the final. The selection competition will organize experts to conduct a centralized review of the entrepreneurial (business) proposals of the participating projects; the final will be held in the form of an on-site road show. The competition sets up 1 first prize, 1 second prize, and 3 third prizes according to the track. Among them, the first, second, and third prizes of the main competition are awarded 50,000 yuan, 30,000 yuan, and 10,000 yuan respectively; The first, second and third prizes will be awarded 30,000 yuan, 20,000 yuan and 10,000 yuan respectively.

It is reported that the municipal human resources and social security department will continue to publicize and promote through the “Swan Goose Return” employment and entrepreneurship platform in the later stage, to increase the popularity of entrepreneurial projects and entrepreneurs, and to help projects expand development channels. For projects that plan to return to their hometowns for investment, the Human Resources and Social Security Department will actively coordinate with relevant departments to link the selection results of the competition with local policies and measures such as entrepreneurship support, entrepreneurship services, and talent encouragement. At the same time, the application conditions for entrepreneurship guarantee loans can be relaxed, and priority support can be given in terms of financial support, settlement in parks, incubation training, etc. (Chu Yong, financial media reporter, Wanxi Daily)